Whirlpool sees Mexico's appliance market size at $19.9 billion by 2032

Thursday, 14 November 2024 11:34:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

American appliance manufacturer and marketer Whirlpool Corporation sees the appliance market in Mexico growing from 2024 to 2032 at an average annual growth rate of 3.6 percent over that period, rising from $15.0 billion to $19.9 billion.

Citing data from the Nuevo Leon Appliance Cluster (CLELAC), Whirlpool said that Mexico is currently the world's fifth-largest producer of appliances. Its annual value is $15.0 billion and "an annual growth rate of around 3.6% is expected between 2024 and 2032," the company said in a press release.

According to a brief calculation by SteelOrbis, of the $15.0 billion in 2024, in 2026 it would exceed $16.0 billion, in 2018 it would exceed $17.0 billion, in 2030 it would be more than $18.5 billion to end at $19.9 billion in 2030.

The largest production of household appliances in Mexico, with companies such as Whirlpool, Mabe,

BSH Home Appliance, Hisense Group, LG, Trane Technologies, Samsung, Trane Technologies, Bosch, Criotec, among others.

Greater production of household appliances will generate greater consumption of steel. This industry requires cold rolled sheet (CRC), hot rolled sheet (HRC) and prepainted sheet, among others.

 


