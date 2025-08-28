 |  Login 
Vinton Steel partners with Tenova for advanced walking hearth furnace

Thursday, 28 August 2025 14:17:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steel producer Kyoei Steel’s US subsidiary Vinton Steel LLC has commissioned Italy-based Tenova to supply a state-of-the-art walking hearth reheating furnace, scheduled to be commissioned in the first half of 2027 alongside the launch of Green CityMill Flex, a new melt shop also supplied by Tenova.

The new furnace will be specially engineered to meet the demanding process requirements of high-carbon steel billets, which are crucial in the manufacturing of large-diameter grinding media. These products are in strong demand, particularly from the mining industry, where Vinton Steel holds a leading position in its region.

Supporting growth through Green CityMill Flex

The reheating furnace is designed to operate alongside Green CityMill Flex, a major project aimed at increasing Vinton Steel’s rebar production capacity up to 400,000 mt per year. Together, the projects will play a pivotal role in supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, expanding its market share in high-demand steel products while reinforcing its commitment to sustainable production.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Green CityMill Flex includes a 45-ton EAF with continuous scrap preheating, an in-line ladle furnace, a multi-strand continuous casting machine, and a fully automated material handling system to be installed in Vinton Steel’s El Paso facility.


