Vinton Steel partners with Tenova for advanced walking hearth furnace

Japanese steel producer Kyoei Steel’s US subsidiary Vinton Steel LLC has commissioned Italy-based Tenova to supply a state-of-the-art walking hearth reheating furnace, scheduled to be commissioned in the first half of 2027 alongside the launch of Green CityMill Flex, a new melt shop also supplied by Tenova.

The new furnace will be specially engineered to meet the demanding process requirements of high-carbon steel billets, which are crucial in the manufacturing of large-diameter grinding media. These products are in strong demand, particularly from the mining industry, where Vinton Steel holds a leading position in its region.

Supporting growth through Green CityMill Flex

The reheating furnace is designed to operate alongside Green CityMill Flex, a major project aimed at increasing Vinton Steel’s rebar production capacity up to 400,000 mt per year. Together, the projects will play a pivotal role in supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, expanding its market share in high-demand steel products while reinforcing its commitment to sustainable production.