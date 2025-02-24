 |  Login 
US-based Vinton Steel orders new melt shop from Tenova

Monday, 24 February 2025

Japanese steel producer Kyoei Steel has announced that its US-based subsidiary Vinton Steel LLC has ordered a new melt shop from Italy’s Tenova to be built at its El Paso facility. The new shop will bump Vinton Steel’s annual production capacity up to 400,000 mt and reduce emissions, energy consumption and operation costs.

Designed to produce a wide range of long steel grades with the lowest carbon footprint on the market, the melt shop will set new standards in efficiency, product flexibility, and environmental sustainability.

Tenova’s scope of supply includes a 45-ton EAF with continuous scrap preheating, an in-line ladle furnace, a multi-strand continuous casting machine, and a fully automated material handling system. The system integrates the latest generation Consteel electric arc furnace technology developed by Tenova. The project will also feature an advanced fume treatment plant, a water treatment plant, and a modern electrical distribution system.


Tags: Longs US North America Steelmaking 

