Vietnam's Xuan Thien proposes high-tech steel and energy complex in Hue

Vietnam-based Xuan Thien Group has proposed studying the development of a high-tech steel complex combined with a cogeneration power plant in the Chan May-Lang Co Economic Zone in Hue, as part of a broader investment plan covering industrial, port, energy, urban and service infrastructure, according to an announcement made by Hue city authorities.

The group is considering an integrated development comprising Chan May Port, a liquid and gas storage terminal, a concrete component plant, an urban and services area including employee housing, and the high-tech steel complex with a cogeneration power plant.

Steel project planned as part of integrated industrial chain

According to Hue authorities, the proposed facilities would be studied as an integrated chain connecting port operations and logistics with raw material supplies, industrial production, energy, urban development and services.

The capacity, technology, investment value and implementation plan for the proposed steel complex have not yet been specified. Xuan Thien will continue studying and refining the scale, technologies and investment plans for the individual projects before submitting them to the relevant authorities for consideration.

The discussions also covered land availability, existing infrastructure, water supplies and environmental requirements. Hue authorities stressed that technology selection should prioritize efficient resource and energy use, water recycling and reuse, and compliance with environmental standards.

Port development to support industrial projects

Hue authorities have also called for the proposed expansion of Chan May Port to be considered together with the development of the surrounding industrial area and the transportation requirements of the planned projects. Plans for the port are expected to consider separate functions for container, bulk and liquid cargoes as well as cruise vessels.

Hue authorities have asked Xuan Thien to review the overall proposal, establish priorities and determine an implementation roadmap. The relevant city departments will work with the group on planning, land procedures, infrastructure and preparations for the proposed investments.