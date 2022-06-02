Vietnam’s Vina Roma plans to build new steel plant

Thursday, 02 June 2022 12:40:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Vina Roma Quang Tri Steel plans to build a new steel plant in Quang Tri Economic Zone, according to media reports. The investment for the plant will total more than VND 47 trillion ($2.01 billion).

The construction of the plant, which will have an annual production capacity of 4.5 million mt of plate, construction steel and sections, is scheduled to take five years.

In the first phase of the project, the annual capacity will be 1.1 million mt, and the second phase will double the annual capacity. In the third phase, the plant’s annual capacity will increase by 2.3 million mt.

The project is expected to create 4,000 jobs.