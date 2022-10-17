Vietnam’s steel output rises in September, sales decrease

Monday, 17 October 2022 12:22:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in September this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.44 million mt, increasing by 23.41 percent compared to the previous month and by 1.7 percent compared to September 2021, while steel product sales in the country in the same month decreased by 7.19 percent compared to August and were down by 9.9 percent year on year to 1.99 million mt.

In the January-September period, steel production in Vietnam totaled 23.24 million mt, while steel sales in the country amounted to 21.25 million mt.

Meanwhile, in August, Vietnam’s imports of finished steel decreased by 13.65 percent compared to the previous month and by 8.94 percent year on year to 785,000 mt, while in the first eight months the country’s finished steel product imports amounted to about 8.18 million mt, decreasing by 7.97 percent year on year.