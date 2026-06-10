Vietnam’s steel imports down 9.1 percent in May 2026 from April

In May this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.29 million mt, down 9.1 percent compared to April, while its scrap imports were recorded at 451,799 mt, decreasing by 29.5 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first five months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 0.8 percent year on year to 6.34 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 2.58 million mt in the given period, up by 1.9 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country May (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-May (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 192,380 -34.7 1,208,822 -14.5 Australia 31,953 -8.6 147,986 -20.5 US 49,784 -12.8 213,829 -13.0 Hong Kong 24,461 21.4 167,168 1.3

Vietnam’s main steel import sources