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Vietnam’s steel imports down 9.1 percent in May 2026 from April

Wednesday, 10 June 2026 12:24:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.29 million mt, down 9.1 percent compared to April, while its scrap imports were recorded at 451,799 mt, decreasing by 29.5 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first five months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 0.8 percent year on year to 6.34 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 2.58 million mt in the given period, up by 1.9 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country    May (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-May (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Japan    192,380 -34.7 1,208,822 -14.5
Australia    31,953 -8.6 147,986 -20.5
US    49,784 -12.8 213,829 -13.0
Hong Kong    24,461 21.4 167,168 1.3

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country    May (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-May (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
China    711,303 1.2 2,958,707 -19.4
Japan    142,252 -27.1 789,391 -23.5
India     106,464 >1000.0 707,941 >1000.0
Taiwan    110,890 73.1 429,203 19.6
South Korea    120,258 -9.3 645,217 4.4
Indonesia    77,301 -56.5 656,562 5.2

Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 

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