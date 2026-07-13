Vietnam’s steel imports up 10.6 percent in June 2026 from May

In June this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.43 million mt, up 10.6 percent compared to May, while its scrap imports were recorded at 604,432 mt, increasing by 33.8 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first half of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports went up by 2.8 percent year on year to 7.77 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.19 million mt in the given period, up by five percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country June (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-June (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 256,783 0.1 1,465,417 -12.3 Australia 57,177 >1000.0 215,728 13.6 US 108,783 50.3 322,612 1.5 Hong Kong 50,970 21.2 218,110 5.3

Vietnam’s main steel import sources