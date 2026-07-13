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Vietnam’s steel imports up 10.6 percent in June 2026 from May

Monday, 13 July 2026 13:52:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.43 million mt, up 10.6 percent compared to May, while its scrap imports were recorded at 604,432 mt, increasing by 33.8 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first half of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports went up by 2.8 percent year on year to 7.77 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.19 million mt in the given period, up by five percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country    June (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-June (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Japan    256,783 0.1 1,465,417 -12.3
Australia    57,177 >1000.0 215,728 13.6
US    108,783 50.3 322,612 1.5
Hong Kong    50,970 21.2 218,110 5.3

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country    June (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-June (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
China    862,529 13.9 3,818,534 -13.8
Japan    172,028 -2.0 961,455 -20.4
India     71,722 >1000.0 779,665 >1000.0
Taiwan    83,579 29.6 512,782 21.1
South Korea    125,387 42.1 770,630 9.1
Indonesia    102,972 124.9 759,535 13.4

Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 

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