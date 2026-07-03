Vietnam terminates Thach Khe iron ore mining project

Authorities in Vietnam's Ha Tinh Province have officially terminated the Thach Khe iron ore mining project after years of suspension, according to media reports. The decision includes the revocation of the project's investment certificate and the termination of the project operated by Thach Khe Iron Joint Stock Company.

The Thach Khe iron ore mining project had remained suspended for several years before the decision to terminate it. The project is located in Ha Tinh Province and was developed by Thach Khe Iron Joint Stock Company. The mine has reserves of approximately 544 million mt, and is considered the largest iron mine in Southeast Asia.

The provincial government has assigned relevant departments to coordinate the implementation of the termination decision, including handling matters related to land, finance, assets and other obligations arising from the closure of the project.