Thursday, 24 December 2020 15:34:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary India-based Danieli Centro Combustion India has completed an improvement project for continuous galvanizing line No. 2 at Vietnam-based Hoa Sen’s Dong Hoi plant in the Nghe Non province.

The project’s purpose was to enhance overall line performances, in particular strip coating quality and operational costs.

The upgraded line is operating at full productivity delivering the required performances within contractual time.