﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Sen Group’s profit increases 4.8 times

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 16:13:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Sen Group (HSG) has announced that its estimated post-tax profit increased to VND 400 billion ($17.3 million) in the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year ended on September 30, 4.8 times higher compared to the same quarter of the previous year.  

The group expects its sales revenue to reach VND 8.3 trillion in the given period, up by 31 percent year on year.

HSG is focusing on improving technology and product quality and on market expansion, as SteelOrbis understands.

The growth in all export markets in difficult conditions amid the coronavirus contributed the company’s positive outputs and profits.


Tags: Viet Nam  fin. Reports  Southeast Asia  Coronavirus  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Oct

Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports decrease in September from August
05  Oct

SEASI: Current overcapacity problem in ASEAN region may worsen
05  Oct

Steel consumption in Vietnam expected to recover by year-end
02  Oct

SEASI: Vietnam is only ASEAN country expecting GDP growth in 2020
25  Sep

Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports decrease in August from July