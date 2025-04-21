Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts higher net profit and revenue for Q1

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025.

For the first quarter, the company has reported a net profit of VND 3.3 trillion ($127.47 million), increasing by 16 percent, while its sales revenue totaled VND 37.9 trillion ($1.46 billion), up by 22 percent, both year on year.

The company stated that for 2025 it targets a sales revenue of VND 170 trillion, up 21 percent compared to 2024, and a net profit of VND 15 trillion, reflecting a 24.8 percent year-on-year increase.