 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vietnam’s...

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts higher net profit and revenue for Q1

Monday, 21 April 2025 13:50:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025.

For the first quarter, the company has reported a net profit of VND 3.3 trillion ($127.47 million), increasing by 16 percent, while its sales revenue totaled VND 37.9 trillion ($1.46 billion), up by 22 percent, both year on year.

The company stated that for 2025 it targets a sales revenue of VND 170 trillion, up 21 percent compared to 2024, and a net profit of VND 15 trillion, reflecting a 24.8 percent year-on-year increase.


Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts higher net profit and sales revenue for 2024

27 Jan | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts higher net profit and revenue for Q2

06 Aug | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group sees higher net profit and revenue in Q1

17 Apr | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group sees decline in sales revenue in 2023

23 Jan | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts lower sales revenue and net profit for Q2

01 Aug | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts lower net profit and sales revenue for Q1

28 Apr | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC’s operating revenues down 4% in 2022

01 Feb | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts lower sales revenues for 2022

19 Jan | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts net loss for Q3

01 Nov | Steel News

Hoa Phat Group posts higher sales revenue for H1

29 Jul | Steel News