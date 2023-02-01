Taiwan’s CSC’s operating revenues down 4% in 2022

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 14:54:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in December last year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 611,590 metric tons, while in the full year its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 8.59 million mt.

In December, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 30.97 billion ($1.03 billion), down by 3.2 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating loss totaled NTD 2.88 billion ($96.39 million), compared to a NTD 2.23 billion loss recorded in the previous month.

Last year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 449.56 billion ($15.03 billion), decreasing by four percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 18.26 billion ($610.83 million), compared to a NTD 79.76 billion income recorded in the previous year.