Hoa Phat achieves over 50 percent of its 2025 revenue and profit targets as of Jan-Sept

Friday, 31 October 2025 12:29:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnamese steel giant Hoa Phat Group has announced its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025.

In the third quarter, the company’s revenue amounted to VND 36.79 trillion ($1.39 billion), up by seven percent year on year, while its net profit reached VND 4.01 trillion ($152.42 million), increasing by 33 percent compared to the same period last year. 

In the first nine months of this year, the company achieved VND 111.03 trillion ($4.22 billion) revenue and VND 11.62 trillion ($441.66 million) in net profit, rising by five percent and 26 percent both year on year, respectively.  

Meanwhile, the company completed its Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 Integrated Steel Complex project.

For 2025, Hoa Phat has set a full-year revenue target of VND 170 trillion and a net profit goal of VND 15 trillion. With the current results, the Group has completed 65 percent of its revenue and 78 percent of its profit plans after nine months. The steel segment and related products remained the main contributors, accounting for 93 percent of total revenue and 83 percent of net profit.


