Vietnam’s Hoa Phat to expand output in Dung Quat with new facilities

Thursday, 03 March 2022 12:03:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has received an order for a new production line from Vietnam-based Hoa Phat to be built at its steel plant in Dung Quat. The line is scheduled to be commissioned in 2024.

The order consists of two slab casters, one hot rolling mill, modern automation systems, and comprehensive digitalization solutions. The two slab casters and hot rolling mill will increase annual steel production by 5.6 million mt.

The two-strand slab casters, with a rated capacity of six million mt, will produce slabs with a thickness of 230 mm and ranging in width from 900 mm to 1,650 mm. The hot strip mill with a rated annual capacity of 5.5 million mt will produce coils with thicknesses from 1.2 mm to 25.4 mm, and widths from 900 mm to 1,650 mm.