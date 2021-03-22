﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Hai Dong Steel to install new wire rod mill

Monday, 22 March 2021 11:50:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it has signed two contracts with Vietnam-based Hoa Phat Hai Dong Steel, a subsidiary of Vietnamese Hoa Phat Group, for new long-product rolling projects to be installed at Kinh Mon Steel Complex in Vietnam. The first contract concerns a new wire rod rolling line, while the second involves a new, six-pass finishing block for bar and wire rod products.

The new wire rod rolling line will produce reinforced steel wire, 8 mm to 14 mm diameter; and smooth wire from 5.5 mm to 16 mm diameter for low- to medium-carbon steel, and PC bar, while it will maximize the flexibility of coil characteristics in terms of the number of ties and coil weight.

The second project will split rolling mills No. 3 and No. 4 into two independent mills, which will increase the production capacity of the steel complex.

Previously, Danieli installed four long-product rolling mills at Kinh Mon Steel Complex. 


Tags: longs  Southeast Asia  Viet Nam  wire rod  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  Mar

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat to export PC strand to US
16  Mar

SteelAsia to start operations at Philippines’ first steel beam plant in 2023
09  Mar

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales exceed one million mt in Jan-Feb
02  Mar

Turkey’s Kaptan to expand product portfolio with new wire rod mill
24  Feb

Vietnam’s Hoa Sen Group post profit in October-January