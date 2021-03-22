Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Hai Dong Steel to install new wire rod mill

Monday, 22 March 2021 11:50:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it has signed two contracts with Vietnam-based Hoa Phat Hai Dong Steel, a subsidiary of Vietnamese Hoa Phat Group, for new long-product rolling projects to be installed at Kinh Mon Steel Complex in Vietnam. The first contract concerns a new wire rod rolling line, while the second involves a new, six-pass finishing block for bar and wire rod products.

The new wire rod rolling line will produce reinforced steel wire, 8 mm to 14 mm diameter; and smooth wire from 5.5 mm to 16 mm diameter for low- to medium-carbon steel, and PC bar, while it will maximize the flexibility of coil characteristics in terms of the number of ties and coil weight.

The second project will split rolling mills No. 3 and No. 4 into two independent mills, which will increase the production capacity of the steel complex.

Previously, Danieli installed four long-product rolling mills at Kinh Mon Steel Complex.