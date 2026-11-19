Vietnamese steel structure manufacturer Dai Dung Group has completed the fabrication of approximately 3,000 mt of steel structures for Kenya's Mombasa Port development project, according to local media reports.

Steel structures scheduled for shipment in February 2027

The steel structures, manufactured at the company's facility in Vung Tau, include components for the port's foundations and 80 supporting frames. Inspections are scheduled for November 2026, while transportation by barge is expected to begin on December 1, ahead of shipment to Kenya in late February 2027.

Project forms part of major port investment

The structures will be used in the Mombasa Special Economic Zone Development Project, undertaken by Japanese construction company TOA Corporation under a contract valued at approximately JPY 33.5 billion.

The project includes the construction of a 300-meter-long quay and is expected to strengthen Kenya's port infrastructure and logistics capacity.