Kenya’s Devki Group inaugurates landmark steel plant in Uganda

According to media reports, Kenya-based Devin Group has officially inaugurated a $550 million steel plant in Tororo, eastern Uganda. It is the first major expansion by the Devki Group outside Kenya. The facility represents one of the largest private industrial investments in East Africa in recent years.

The plant is scheduled to annually produce up to one million mt of steel.

Regional impact: cuts imports, boosts jobs and manufacturing

Uganda, which is historically reliant on imported steel, is expected to cut import volumes significantly once the Tororo plant becomes operational.

At launch, the plant already employs over 400 workers, but Devki projects employment to rise to around 20,000 jobs by 2027. This surge in employment is expected to generate economic multipliers across the region, supporting infrastructure, housing and related industries.

In addition, output from the plant will not only meet Uganda’s domestic demand, Devki also plans to export steel to neighboring East African markets, including Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, strengthening regional industrial supply chains.