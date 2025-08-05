Vietnam-Italy Steel boosts rebar production with new Danieli rolling mill

Vietnam-Italy Steel, a subsidiary of Japan’s Kyoei Steel Group, has successfully commissioned a new high-speed rolling mill in Hai Phong in Vietnam, according to a statement released by Italian plantmaker Danieli.

The project was executed in partnership with Danieli, known for its cutting-edge steel processing technologies. The newly installed mill is capable of producing up to 500,000 mt per year of high-quality rebar in diameters ranging from 10 mm to 51 mm.

Technologies in use

Advanced quenching and self-tempering (QST) ensures excellent internal bar strength and consistency, while the six-pass multidrive twist-free finishing block provides superior dimensional accuracy and a smooth surface finish.