Vietnam initiates sunset review on imports of H-beam from China

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has launched a sunset review regarding the antidumping (AD) duty on H-beam from China.

The review, launched following the request of local producer Posco Yamato Vina Steel Joint Stock Company, aims to assess the impact of the AD duty to determine whether a revocation or continuation will be necessary. The current antidumping rate for the products in question from China is at 13.38 percent.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7216.33.11, 7216.33.19, 7216.33.90, 7228.70.10, and 7228.70.90.