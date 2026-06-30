 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vietnam...

Vietnam initiates sunset review on imports of H-beam from China

Tuesday, 30 June 2026 10:31:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has launched a sunset review regarding the antidumping (AD) duty on H-beam from China.

The review, launched following the request of local producer Posco Yamato Vina Steel Joint Stock Company, aims to assess the impact of the AD duty to determine whether a revocation or continuation will be necessary. The current antidumping rate for the products in question from China is at 13.38 percent.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7216.33.11, 7216.33.19, 7216.33.90, 7228.70.10, and 7228.70.90.


Tags: Beams Longs Vietnam Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Vietnam reviews AD on Chinese H-beams

28 Nov | Steel News

Vietnam to lower AD duty on H-beam imports from China

04 Dec | Steel News

Vietnam maintains AD duty on H-beam from Malaysia

25 Aug | Steel News

Vietnam imposes provisional AD duty on H-beam imports from Malaysia

08 Apr | Steel News

Vietnam launches AD investigation on H-beam imports from Malaysia

27 Aug | Steel News

Vietnam imposes preliminary AD duty on H-beam from China

22 Mar | Steel News

Vietnam postpones decision in AD probe on H-beam imports from China

26 Dec | Steel News

Vietnam launches AD investigation on H-beam from China

05 Oct | Steel News

Local Chinese steel section prices continue to soften slightly amid weaker billet

29 Jun | Longs and Billet

UAE heavy sections market awaits next step after preliminary findings in China AD case

29 Jun | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

NPI Beams
Width:  40 - 400 mm
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
HEA
Width:  80 - 500 mm
PIPEWORKS L TZIRAKIAN PROFIL SA
View Offer
HEB
Width:  80 - 500 mm
PIPEWORKS L TZIRAKIAN PROFIL SA
View Offer