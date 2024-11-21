 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vesuvius...

Vesuvius India commissions new refractory plants at Vishakhapatnam

Thursday, 21 November 2024 15:24:05 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian refractory maker Vesuvius India Limted (VIL) has commissioned new alumina-silica (AlSi) and basic monolithic manufacturing plants in the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam, a company statement said on Thursday, November 21.

The new AlSi and basic monolithic plants will produce high-quality alumina-silica and basic monolithic refractory products, essential for iron and steel production. This expansion, once in commercial production, will boost annual production capacity by 250,000 mt, reinforcing Vesuvius's position as a leading provider of refractory solutions in the region. These plants are setup with equipment that enable Vesuvius to bring new products and technologies to the Indian market, the company said.

The state-of-the-art facilities are integral to Vesuvius's ongoing investments in India, aimed at enhancing manufacturing capabilities and addressing the rising demand from the iron and steel industry.

This development follows the inauguration in April this year of the mould flux manufacturing plant, also in Vishakhapatnam.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Indian steel secretary: Duty hike would be ineffective as most imports come from FTA countries at zero rate

21 Nov | Steel News

India-based Welspun Corp’s US subsidiary to invest $100 million in Arkansas pipe plant

21 Nov | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela mill commissions rebuilt coke oven battery

21 Nov | Steel News

Ex-India billet prices stable, but sellers halt exports amid wide bid-offer gap

20 Nov | Longs and Billet

India’s SEML posts 36% rise in net profit for Q2 FY 2024-25

19 Nov | Steel News

India’s IMFA sees 40% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2024-25

19 Nov | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 47, 2024

19 Nov | Longs and Billet

India’s Mukand Limited installs centreless grinding machines at Thane plant

18 Nov | Steel News

India’s Steel Ministry working on definition of green steel

18 Nov | Steel News

Local Indian HRC trade prices soften amid weak demand, sustained import pressure

18 Nov | Flats and Slab