Vesuvius India commissions new refractory plants at Vishakhapatnam

Indian refractory maker Vesuvius India Limted (VIL) has commissioned new alumina-silica (AlSi) and basic monolithic manufacturing plants in the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam, a company statement said on Thursday, November 21.

The new AlSi and basic monolithic plants will produce high-quality alumina-silica and basic monolithic refractory products, essential for iron and steel production. This expansion, once in commercial production, will boost annual production capacity by 250,000 mt, reinforcing Vesuvius's position as a leading provider of refractory solutions in the region. These plants are setup with equipment that enable Vesuvius to bring new products and technologies to the Indian market, the company said.

The state-of-the-art facilities are integral to Vesuvius's ongoing investments in India, aimed at enhancing manufacturing capabilities and addressing the rising demand from the iron and steel industry.

This development follows the inauguration in April this year of the mould flux manufacturing plant, also in Vishakhapatnam.