India’s NMDC Limited sees 5% rise in iron ore output in October, sales down 3%

Indian government-run NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 4.3 million mt in October 2025, a rise of five percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Monday, November 3.

The company reported total sales of 3.9 million during the month, a decline of three percent year on year.

Total cumulative iron ore production during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2025-26 has been an estimated 26.5 million mt, a rise of 23 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.