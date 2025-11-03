India’s AMNS gets environmental approval for 8.2 million mt greenfield mill project

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has secured environmental clearance simultaneously from the federal ministry of environment, forest and climate change and the state government of Andhra Pradesh for its first phase 8.2 million mt per year capacity greenfield steel mill project, a company statement said on Monday, November 3.

The company said that the steel plant will be developed over multiple phases, with the first phase targeting an 8.2 million mt per year integrated steel capacity and the ultimate expansion planned to reach 24 million mt per year.

“The facility will employ advanced, energy-efficient and low-emission technologies, meeting global standards for sustainability and carbon management,” the company said.

“With the environmental clearances, all major approvals for the project have been secured in just 14 months - a record timeline that underlines the state’s efficient project management and proactive investment promotion ecosystem,” it added.