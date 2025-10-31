 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s Welspun Corp sees consolidated net profit rise 53% in Q2 of FY 2025-26

Friday, 31 October 2025 09:44:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Welspun Corp, manufacturer of carbon steel pipes, ductile iron pipes and rebar, achieved consolidated net profit of INR 4.4 billion ($49.55 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2025-26, a rise of 53 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a company statement said on Friday, October 31.

The company reported total revenue of 43,73 million ($493.58 million) during the quarter, a rise of 32.5 percent.

The company also informed regulators that its US-based subsidiary has bagged two new orders for the supply of coated pipes for natural gas transportation from the US valued at around $715 million.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-India pellet prices rise, reversing recent correction as buyers return amid tight supplies

31 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India HDG prices stable, enquiries from Middle East improves but deals still speculative

30 Oct | Flats and Slab

India’s VSSL sees 34% rise in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY 2025-26

30 Oct | Steel News

India’s AAPL sees 460% rise in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY 2025-26

30 Oct | Steel News

India’s SAIL sees 53% decline in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY 2025-26

30 Oct | Steel News

India’s NSL Limited posts less consolidated net loss in Q2 of FY 2025-26

29 Oct | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sees 41 percent rise in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY 2025-26

29 Oct | Steel News

Jindal India commences coated steel sheet supplies to white goods manufacturers

28 Oct | Steel News

Local Indian rebar prices extend losses as mill drop prices, traders deepen discounts

28 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-India HRC prices resist further drops despite weak global demand

28 Oct | Flats and Slab