India’s Welspun Corp sees consolidated net profit rise 53% in Q2 of FY 2025-26

India’s Welspun Corp, manufacturer of carbon steel pipes, ductile iron pipes and rebar, achieved consolidated net profit of INR 4.4 billion ($49.55 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2025-26, a rise of 53 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a company statement said on Friday, October 31.

The company reported total revenue of 43,73 million ($493.58 million) during the quarter, a rise of 32.5 percent.

The company also informed regulators that its US-based subsidiary has bagged two new orders for the supply of coated pipes for natural gas transportation from the US valued at around $715 million.