India’s VSSL sees 34% rise in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY 2025-26

India’s Vardhman Special Steels Limited (VSSL) achieved consolidated net profit of INR 345.6 million ($3.91 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2025-26, a rise of 33.9 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a company statement on Thursday, October 30.

The rise in profit was despite a decline of 12.6 percent to INR 4.32 billion ($48.93 million), the company said.

Vardhman Special Steels Limited is engaged in the manufacture of alloy and special steels for automotive, engineering, and bearing industries.