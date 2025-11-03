India relaxes stainless steel import curbs until December 31

The Indian government has temporarily relaxed import restrictions on certain non-BIS-compliant stainless steel products until December 31, 2025, according to an official statement released on Monday, November 3.

The decision comes amid short supply of stainless steel in the domestic market, prompting the Indian authorities to ease the ban to ensure availability for downstream industries.

Import policy eased amid domestic supply shortage

Previously, the government had brought several stainless steel grades under a mandatory Quality Control Order (QCO), which prohibited the manufacture, storage, trade or sale of products lacking certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Under the rule, imported stainless steel could only enter India after BIS had inspected and approved the overseas manufacturing facilities from which consignments originated. Importers were also required to submit a BIS quality certificate.

With the latest relaxation, imports of certain non-compliant stainless steel grades will now be allowed until the end of 2025, offering short-term relief to industries facing material shortages.

However, industry participants have raised concerns about long-term impacts.

“The government should have a consistent policy. If exemptions keep being granted, substandard steel will continue entering the Indian market, and we won’t be able to recover our investments,” said an official from one of India’s largest stainless steel producers.