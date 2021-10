Thursday, 14 October 2021 23:03:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Venezuelan state-run iron ore producer Ferrominera performed repair works at its Rotario furnace, located at its pellet plant, the company said.

The repair works, executed by Japanese technicians from an undisclosed company, aim to maintain output of pre-reduced pellets, which also supply other state-run companies.

A media report said Ferrominera should produce 8 million mt of iron ore this year.