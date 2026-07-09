Valin Xiangtan Iron and Steel to carry out maintenance on small bar production line

Hunan province-based Chinese steelmaker Valin Xiangtan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. will carry out maintenance works on one small bar production line starting from July 10. The maintenance is expected to last for 15 days.

Small bar production is expected to be reduced by approximately 25,000 mt during the given period.

Valin Xiangtan Iron and Steel has an annual steel production capacity of 12 million mt. The product portfolio of Valin Xiangtan Iron and Steel covers over 1,000 varieties across three major categories - heavy plate, wire rod and bar.