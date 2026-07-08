Shandong Shouguang Juneng Special Steel to build new 130 mt EAF

The Department of Industry and Information Technology of China’s Shandong Province has announced that in accordance with the requirements of the Implementation Measures for Capacity Replacement in the Steel Industry, the capacity replacement plan for the new 130 mt electric arc furnace (EAF) project of Shandong Shouguang Juneng Special Steel Co., Ltd. is hereby published for public notice. The public notice period runs from July 6, 2026 to July 27, 2026.

Accordingly, Shouguang Juneng Special Steel Co., Ltd. plans to commence construction of its new 130 mt electric arc furnace (EAF) project in October 2027, with commissioning scheduled for September 2029. The project will phase out one 70-mt EAF (with an annual capacity of 443,900 mt) and one 80-mt converter (with an annual capacity of 887,700 mt). The EAF capacity will be replaced on a 1:1 basis, while the converter capacity will be replaced on a 1.5:1 basis, utilizing 834,150 mt of steelmaking capacity for this project. The remaining 53,550 mt of capacity will be allocated for future use. The new equipment will be used for alloy steel smelting and will be built on the original site of the existing 70 mt EAF.