Friday, 22 January 2021 20:20:19 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said late this week it resumed pellet output at its Vargem Grande site. The company halted activities in the site in February 2019.

Vale said the pelleting facility of Vargem Grande, in the city of Nova Lima, in Minas Gerais state, has a 7 million mt/year pellet capacity.

Vale said it expects the plant to produce between 4 to 5 million mt of pellets in 2021 based on the site’s “ramp-up and pellet feed availability.”