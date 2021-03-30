Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Metallurgical Plant starts operations

Tuesday, 30 March 2021 11:33:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that Uzbekistan-based Tashkent Metallurgical Plant, supplied by Danieli, has started operations.

Tashkent Metallurgical Plant will annually produce 500,000 mt of cold rolled galvanized and color-coated flat products for the production of building materials and steel structures, household appliances, electrical and packaging for food product needs of enterprises in the country. Previously, this need was met mainly through imports.

In the future, the products in question also will meet the new needs of the domestic automobile and agricultural machinery industries. In the first stage of the enterprise’s activity, about $400 million will be saved due to the production of import-substituting products.

“This is one of the most modern industrial facilities not only in our republic, but also in the countries of Central Asia,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev, president of Uzbekistan, said.

Tashkent Metallurgical Plant is a green production complex complying with the strictest emission laws and energy efficiency levels.