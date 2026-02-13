 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Usiminas...

Usiminas posted a net loss for 2025

Friday, 13 February 2026 22:55:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer, Usiminas, posted a net loss of BRL 2.910 billion ($555.7 million), against a net profit of BRL 3.0 million in 2024.

The company attributes the downturn mainly to a BRL 2.2 billion asset impairment loss and reassessment of deferred tax recoverability in Q3 2025, both non-cash events. Excluding these factors, net profit for 2025 would have been BRL 702 million.

Net sales revenues increased by 2 percent to BRL 26.263 billion, the cost of the products sold declined by 1 percent to BRL 24.079 billion and the gross profit increased by 32 percent to BRL 2.183 billion.

With operational expenses increased by 206 percent to BRL 3.547 billion, the company had an operational loss of BRL 1.363 billion, comparable to an operational profit of BRL 500 million in 2024.

In volume, sales of steel products increased in 2025 by 2 percent to 4.357 million mt, while iron ore sales increased by 14 percent to 9.641 million mt.

USD = BRL 5.22 (February 13)


Tags: Brazil South America Fin. Reports Usiminas 

Similar articles

Analysts expect lower net profit in Q3 2025 for Usiminas

16 Oct | Steel News

Usiminas reports net profit in Q2 2025

25 Jul | Steel News

Usiminas reports net profit for Q1 2025

24 Apr | Steel News

Net profit declines sharply at Usiminas in 2024

14 Feb | Steel News

Usiminas posts net profit for Q3 2024

25 Oct | Steel News

Usiminas posts lower net profit for Q1 2024

23 Apr | Steel News

Usiminas posts a lower net profit for 2023

09 Feb | Steel News

Usiminas posts $33 million net loss for Q3

30 Oct | Steel News

Usiminas posts lower profit for Q2

31 Jul | Steel News

Usiminas posts net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022

10 Feb | Steel News