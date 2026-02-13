Usiminas posted a net loss for 2025

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer, Usiminas, posted a net loss of BRL 2.910 billion ($555.7 million), against a net profit of BRL 3.0 million in 2024.

The company attributes the downturn mainly to a BRL 2.2 billion asset impairment loss and reassessment of deferred tax recoverability in Q3 2025, both non-cash events. Excluding these factors, net profit for 2025 would have been BRL 702 million.

Net sales revenues increased by 2 percent to BRL 26.263 billion, the cost of the products sold declined by 1 percent to BRL 24.079 billion and the gross profit increased by 32 percent to BRL 2.183 billion.

With operational expenses increased by 206 percent to BRL 3.547 billion, the company had an operational loss of BRL 1.363 billion, comparable to an operational profit of BRL 500 million in 2024.

In volume, sales of steel products increased in 2025 by 2 percent to 4.357 million mt, while iron ore sales increased by 14 percent to 9.641 million mt.

USD = BRL 5.22 (February 13)