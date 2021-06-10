﻿
Usiminas mulls port terminal sale near its Cubatao mill

Thursday, 10 June 2021 18:38:08 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas is considering selling its Cubatao mill private port terminal, the company said this week. The port terminal is located inside its Cubatao mill, located in the city of same name in the state of Sao Paulo. It has five docking berths for general cargo, coal and iron ore products.

Usiminas said it hired undisclosed financial advisors to help it find an investor to buy a portion or the entire asset. Usiminas said that so far it hasn’t reached any decision regarding the asset sale.


