Monday, 12 April 2021 00:49:47 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas reportedly raised steel prices effectively on Monday, analysts at Itau BBA said. Prices for HRC and HDG will rise by 10 percent for the distribution chain.

Additionally, Usiminas increased CRC and heavy plate prices by 5 percent.

In March this year, a media report by Valor also said Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) would also increase steel prices by 15 percent in April.