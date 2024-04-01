US tool steel exports up 75.6 percent in January

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 8,354 mt in January 2024, up 75.6 percent from December and up 8.4 percent from January 2023. By value tool steel exports totaled $16.0 million in January, compared to $10.5 million in the previous month and $15.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in January with 5,309 mt, compared to 3,548 mt in December and 5,575 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,719 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in January.


