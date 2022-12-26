US to continue AD orders on HRC from six countries, revokes duty for Brazil

Monday, 26 December 2022 17:17:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on certain hot-rolled steel flat products from Australia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the UK, and the countervailing duty (CVD) orders on the product from South Korea.

The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given product from Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the UK and the countervailing duty orders from South Korea would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and subsidies. In addition, DOC decided to revoke antidumping duty order on HRC from Brazil.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 29.58 percent for Australia, 11.70 percent for Japan, 11.10 percent for South Korea, 3.73 percent for the Netherlands, 24.32 percent for Turkey and 33.06 percent for the UK, while the final subsidy rates are at 3.89-41.64 percent for South Korea.

The products in question are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheading 7208.10.1500, 7208.10.3000, 7208.10.6000, 7208.25.3000, 7208.25.6000, 7208.26.0030, 7208.26.0060, 7208.27.0030, 7208.27.0060, 7208.36.0030, 7208.36.0060, 7208.37.0030, 7208.37.0060, 7208.38.0015, 7208.38.0030, 7208.38.0090, 7208.39.0015, 7208.39.0030, 7208.39.0090, 7208.40.6030, 7208.40.6060, 7208.53.0000, 7208.54.0000, 7208.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0090, 7211.19.1500, 7211.19.2000, 7211.19.3000, 7211.19.4500, 7211.19.6000, 7211.19.7530, 7211.19.7560, 7211.19.7590, 7225.11.0000, 7225.19.0000, 7225.30.3050, 7225.30.7000, 7225.40.7000, 7225.99.0090, 7226.11.1000, 7226.11.9030, 7226.11.9060, 7226.19.1000, 7226.19.9000, 7226.91.5000, 7226.91.7000, and 7226.91.8000.