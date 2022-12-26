﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US to continue AD orders on HRC from six countries, revokes duty for Brazil

Monday, 26 December 2022 17:17:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on certain hot-rolled steel flat products from Australia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the UK, and the countervailing duty (CVD) orders on the product from South Korea.

The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given product from Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the UK and the countervailing duty orders from South Korea would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and subsidies. In addition, DOC decided to revoke antidumping duty order on HRC from Brazil.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 29.58 percent for Australia, 11.70 percent for Japan, 11.10 percent for South Korea, 3.73 percent for the Netherlands, 24.32 percent for Turkey and 33.06 percent for the UK, while the final subsidy rates are at 3.89-41.64 percent for South Korea.

The products in question are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheading 7208.10.1500, 7208.10.3000, 7208.10.6000, 7208.25.3000, 7208.25.6000, 7208.26.0030, 7208.26.0060, 7208.27.0030, 7208.27.0060, 7208.36.0030, 7208.36.0060, 7208.37.0030, 7208.37.0060, 7208.38.0015, 7208.38.0030, 7208.38.0090, 7208.39.0015, 7208.39.0030, 7208.39.0090, 7208.40.6030, 7208.40.6060, 7208.53.0000, 7208.54.0000, 7208.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0090, 7211.19.1500, 7211.19.2000, 7211.19.3000, 7211.19.4500, 7211.19.6000, 7211.19.7530, 7211.19.7560, 7211.19.7590, 7225.11.0000, 7225.19.0000, 7225.30.3050, 7225.30.7000, 7225.40.7000, 7225.99.0090, 7226.11.1000, 7226.11.9030, 7226.11.9060, 7226.19.1000, 7226.19.9000, 7226.91.5000, 7226.91.7000, and 7226.91.8000.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Local Indian HRC prices edge up on expected January base price hike by mills

26 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices edge up slightly despite no improvement in local market

26 Dec | Flats and Slab

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 3.2 percent in mid-Dec

26 Dec | Steel News

European HRC mills raise prices ahead of holidays, trade to revive in mid-Jan

23 Dec | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Prices still rise in Europe and India, mood changes in Asia amid declines in China

23 Dec | Flats and Slab

US flat rolled steel buyers “trending cautious” with their buys

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export offer prices stable in December

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flats prices firm in Turkey despite insufficient demand

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Emirati customers hesitate to book HRC amid higher import offers 

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Turkish retail flats prices increase, business activities still weak

22 Dec | Flats and Slab