US issues final subsidy rates for hot-rolled steel from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain hot-rolled steel flat products (hot-rolled steel) from South Korea between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The DOC determined that Hyundai Steel Company and POSCO received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The final subsidy rates are at 2.21 percent for Hyundai Steel and 1.47 percent for POSCO, in line with the preliminary results of the review.