 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US assigns preliminary AD margin on HRC from Netherlands’ Tata Steel Ijmuiden

Wednesday, 03 September 2025 14:27:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on HRC from the Netherlands.

During the review period from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, Tata Steel Ijmuiden BV was found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 5.67 percent for the company.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

UAE buyers start showing interest in imports amid softer Chinese HRC prices

03 Sep | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 3, 2025 

03 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-China CRC prices stable, but mood negative amid continuous declines in futures

03 Sep | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat hikes HRC prices, but demand and Chinese pressure raise doubts

03 Sep | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group keeps local HRC prices stable for September

03 Sep | Flats and Slab

Brazil updates utilization of steel import quotas

03 Sep | Steel News

Nucor weekly CSP for hot rolled coils steady following earlier weekly declines

03 Sep | Flats and Slab

US flat steel continues down on limited demand, bearish September scrap; price bottom seen

02 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC prices edge down amid stricter customs checks, sharp drop in local prices

02 Sep | Flats and Slab

Indian HRC export activity remains quiet despite price stability

02 Sep | Flats and Slab