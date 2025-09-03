US assigns preliminary AD margin on HRC from Netherlands’ Tata Steel Ijmuiden

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on HRC from the Netherlands.

During the review period from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, Tata Steel Ijmuiden BV was found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 5.67 percent for the company.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.