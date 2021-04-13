US to collect CVD for steel welded wire mesh from Mexico

Tuesday, 13 April 2021 11:35:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it will issue countervailing duty (CVD) on imports of steel welded wire mesh from Mexico. The subsidy rates will be at 102.10 percent for Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V and 1.03 percent for other Mexican producers.

Last month, the US International Trade Commission determined that US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of the given products that the DOC had determined are subsidized by the government of Mexico.

In December last year, the DOC announced an affirmative preliminary determination in the countervailing duty investigation of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico, as SteelOrbis previously reported.