The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced it has rescinded the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on prestressed concrete wire strand (PC strand) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the period from February 1, 2023, through January 31, 2024.

The review was initiated on April 9, 2024. The DOC concluded there were no suspended entries of subject merchandise during the period of review.