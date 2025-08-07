 |  Login 
US steel mill shipments up 9.8 percent in June 2025

Thursday, 07 August 2025 18:27:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of June 2025, US steel mills shipped 7,854,290 net tons, a 9.8 percent increase from the 7,152,135 net tons shipped in June 2024.

Shipments were up 4.6 percent from the 7,507,349 net tons shipped in the previous month, May.

Shipments in the January-June period this year are 45,139,579 net tons, up 3.2 percent compared to shipments of 43,759,681 net tons in the first six months of 2024.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2025 to the first six months of 2024 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 1 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, down 2 percent and cold rolled sheet and strip, down 4 percent.


