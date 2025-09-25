US steel mill shipments up 8.9 percent in July 2025

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of July 2025, US steel mills shipped 7,797,929 net tons, a 8.9 percent increase from the 7,160,731 net tons shipped in July 2024.

Shipments were down 0.7 percent from the 7,854,290 net tons shipped in the previous month, June.

Shipments in the January-July period this year are 52,937,508 net tons, up 4.0 percent compared to shipments of 50,920,412 net tons in the first seven months of 2024.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2025 to the first seven months of 2024 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 2 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, down 2 percent and cold rolled sheet and strip, down 5 percent.