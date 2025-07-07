 |  Login 
US steel mill shipments up 1.0 percent in May 2025

Monday, 07 July 2025 11:23:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of May 2025 US steel mills shipped 7,507,349 net tons, a one percent increase from the 7,431,201 net tons shipped in May 2024.

Shipments were down one percent from the 7,580,635 net tons shipped in the previous month, April.

Shipments in the January-May period this year are 37,285,289 net tons, up 1.9 percent compared to shipments of 36,607,546 net tons in the first five months of 2024.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2025 to the first five months of 2024 shows the following changes: cold rolled sheet, up one percent; corrosion-resistant steel, down one percent; and hot rolled steel, down two percent.


