US steel mill shipments down 2.8 percent in February

Thursday, 04 April 2024 23:22:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported that for the month of February 2024, US steel mills shipped 7,097,512 net tons, a 2.8 percent decrease from the 7,303,842 net tons shipped in February 2023.

Shipments were down 3.9 percent from the 7,384,454 net tons shipped in the previous month, January 2024.

Shipments year-to-date in 2024 are 14,481,966 net tons, down 2.5 percent compared to 2023 shipments of 14,859,112 net tons for two months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2024 to the first two months of 2023 shows the following changes: cold rolled sheet, up 5 percent; corrosion resistant steel, up 1 percent; and hot rolled steel, up 1 percent.