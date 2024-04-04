﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel mill shipments down 2.8 percent in February

Thursday, 04 April 2024 23:22:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported that for the month of February 2024, US steel mills shipped 7,097,512 net tons, a 2.8 percent decrease from the 7,303,842 net tons shipped in February 2023.

Shipments were down 3.9 percent from the 7,384,454 net tons shipped in the previous month, January 2024.

Shipments year-to-date in 2024 are 14,481,966 net tons, down 2.5 percent compared to 2023 shipments of 14,859,112 net tons for two months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2024 to the first two months of 2023 shows the following changes: cold rolled sheet, up 5 percent; corrosion resistant steel, up 1 percent; and hot rolled steel, up 1 percent.


Tags: US North America 

Similar articles

US Northeast scrap prices settle at sideways for April

04 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

US domestic rebar prices set to maintain stability

04 Apr | Longs and Billet

US trade deficit rises to $68.9 billion in February

04 Apr | Steel News

US plates in coil imports down 52.8 percent in February

04 Apr | Steel News

US Ohio Valley scrap prices settle at sideways

04 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

US Steel to capture CO2 from blast furnaces at Gary Works

04 Apr | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD review results on stainless sheet and strip from S. Korea

04 Apr | Steel News

US Senator calls for examination of relationship between Nippon Steel and China

04 Apr | Steel News

US scrap market not settled but looking sideways

03 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

US mechanical tubing exports up 3.1 percent in January

03 Apr | Steel News