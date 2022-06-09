﻿
US steel mill shipments down 2.7 percent in April

Thursday, 09 June 2022 23:55:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of April 2022, US steel mills shipped 7,629,985 net tons, a 2.7 percent decrease from the 7,845,008 net tons shipped in April 2021. Shipments were down 2.6 percent from the 7,835,600 net tons shipped in the previous month, March 2022.

Shipments year-to-date in 2022 are 30,456,079 net tons, a 1.7 percent increase compared to 2021 shipments of 29,951,322 for four months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2022 to the first four months of 2021 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, no change; hot rolled sheet, down 4 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 8 percent.


