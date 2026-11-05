US steel mill shipments down 2.1 percent in September 2026 from August

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of September 2026, US steel mills shipped 8,047,607 net tons, a 0.2 percent increase from the 8,032,536 net tons shipped in September 2025.

Shipments were down 2.1 percent from the 8,220,554 net tons shipped in the previous month, August 2026.

Shipments January-September 2026 are 72,014,802 net tons, up 4.8 percent compared to shipments of 68,732,750 net tons in the first nine months of 2025.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2026 to the first nine months of 2025 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 10 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, up 8 percent and cold rolled sheet and strip, down 0.6 percent.