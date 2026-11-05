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US steel mill shipments down 2.1 percent in September 2026 from August

Thursday, 05 November 2026 19:43:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of September 2026, US steel mills shipped 8,047,607 net tons, a 0.2 percent increase from the 8,032,536 net tons shipped in September 2025.

Shipments were down 2.1 percent from the 8,220,554 net tons shipped in the previous month, August 2026.

Shipments January-September 2026 are 72,014,802 net tons, up 4.8 percent compared to shipments of 68,732,750 net tons in the first nine months of 2025.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2026 to the first nine months of 2025 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 10 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, up 8 percent and cold rolled sheet and strip, down 0.6 percent.

Tags: US North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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