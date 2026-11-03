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US raw steel production increases by 15.7 percent - week 44, 2026

Tuesday, 03 November 2026 03:56:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on October 31, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 2.053 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 88.9 percent.

Production for the week ending on October 31, 2026, increased 15.7 percent from the previous week ending October 24, 2026, when production was 1.774 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.8 percent.

Production was 1.722 million net tons in the week ending October 31, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 75.1 percent. The current week production represents a 19.2 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 31, 2026, was 79.758 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.5 percent. That is up 6.0 percent from 75.248 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.

Tags: US North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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