US steel mill shipments down 1.3 percent in April

Thursday, 10 June 2021 00:07:22 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of April 2021, US steel mills shipped 7,845,008 net tons, down 1.3 percent from the 7,950,431 net tons shipped in March. A year-on-year comparison shows a 39.5 percent increase from the 5,623,229 net tons shipped in April 2020.

Shipments year-to-date in 2021 are 29,951,322 net tons, an 0.7 percent increase compared to 2020 shipments of 29,732,832 for four months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2021 to the first four months of 2020 shows the following changes: hot dipped galvanized sheet, up 11 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 3 percent; and hot rolled sheet, down 2 percent.