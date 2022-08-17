﻿
US Steel, Equinor and Shell to jointly develop clean energy hub

Wednesday, 17 August 2022
       

US Steel has announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with petroleum refining company Equinor and international oil major Shell Group to advance a collaborative clean energy hub in the tri-state region of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The hub will focus on decarbonization opportunities that feature carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), as well as hydrogen production and utilization. The development of this hub will generate new, sustainable jobs, stimulate economic growth, and help achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions.

The regional CCUS and hydrogen hub aligns with both US Steel’s and the project partners’ ambitions to realize net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To support its development, Equinor and Shell will jointly apply for US Department of Energy funding designated for the creation of regional clean energy hubs. US Steel is evaluating the role it may play in the hub, including as a potential funding participant, customer, supplier, or partner.

In June, US Steel signed a memorandum of understanding with Equinor to study the potential for carbon capture and storage and hydrogen development in the given tri-state region, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


