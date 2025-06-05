US receives petition for AD/CVD probes on rebar from four countries

US-based law firm Wiley Rein LLP has filed a petition on behalf of the Rebar Trade Action Coalition, namely Byer Steel Corporation, Commercial Metals Company, Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc., Nucor Corporation, Optimus Steel and Steel Dynamics, Inc., to the US Department of Commerce and US International Trade Commission to initiate antidumping and countervailing investigations on imports of rebar from Algeria, Bulgaria, Egypt, and Vietnam.

The petitioner alleged that the producers in the given countries are benefiting from government subsidies and selling rebar in the US at unfairly low prices.

In the first five months this year, the US imported 86,535 mt, 55,439 mt, 62,165 mt and 105,749 mt of rebar from Algeria, Bulgaria, Egypt, and Vietnam, respectively.

The products currently fall under the codes 7213.10.0000, 7214.20.0000, and 7228.30.8010.